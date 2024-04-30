Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

