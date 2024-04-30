Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 5,581 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of The GEO Group worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

GEO stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

