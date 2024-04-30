Cwm LLC Buys 260 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in American International Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

