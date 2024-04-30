Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EDR. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.30.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $432,236.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 1,642,970 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $432,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,277. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

