Sotera Health (SHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Sotera Health has set its FY24 guidance at $0.67 to $0.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.670-0.750 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sotera Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,189,289.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

