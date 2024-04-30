Sotera Health (SHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Sotera Health has set its FY24 guidance at $0.67 to $0.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.670-0.750 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sotera Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sotera Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHC
About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sotera Health
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.