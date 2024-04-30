Viad (VVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Viad to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Viad has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Viad had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $291.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.81 million. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viad Trading Up 1.6 %
VVI opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Viad has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $753.77 million, a P/E ratio of -187.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVI
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viad
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.