Viad (VVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Viad to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Viad has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Viad had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $291.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.81 million. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Trading Up 1.6 %

VVI opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Viad has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $753.77 million, a P/E ratio of -187.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVI

Viad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.