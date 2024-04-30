Cwm LLC Purchases 1,779 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

