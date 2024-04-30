AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in AutoZone by 341.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,582,000 after acquiring an additional 123,208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AutoZone by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after acquiring an additional 58,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,055,000 after buying an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,998.78 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,034.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,778.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,086.61.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

