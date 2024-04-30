Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$2,000.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1,775.00.

Shares of FFH opened at C$1,508.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$910.44 and a 1 year high of C$1,563.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,474.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,325.16. The firm has a market cap of C$33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 189.55125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Brian Johnston Porter bought 100 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1,509.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,433,930. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 190 shares of company stock worth $273,877 and sold 4,572 shares worth $5,835,859. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

