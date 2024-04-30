Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$92.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$95.00 to C$92.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$82.00.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$63.10 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$39.87 and a 52-week high of C$68.79. The stock has a market cap of C$5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$55.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

