CIBC Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$67.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$82.00.
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
