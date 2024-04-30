CIBC Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$67.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$82.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$63.10 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$39.87 and a 52 week high of C$68.79. The firm has a market cap of C$5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.84.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

