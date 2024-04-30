Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Given New $4.30 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $2.20 to $4.30 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $1.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,089,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 35,563,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402,496 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.