Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.
Heartland BancCorp Price Performance
HLAN opened at $89.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $90.00.
