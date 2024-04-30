Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland BancCorp Price Performance

HLAN opened at $89.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

