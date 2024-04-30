TFI International (TSE:TFII) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Outperform”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$217.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$222.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from C$216.00 to C$208.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$182.78.

TFI International stock opened at C$185.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$206.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$181.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$137.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$220.93.

In other TFI International news, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total transaction of C$138,780.24. In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total value of C$6,516,822.00. Also, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total transaction of C$138,780.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,290 shares of company stock worth $13,228,693 and sold 52,706 shares worth $11,109,229. 5.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

