Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,364,000 after acquiring an additional 834,941 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69,013 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 179,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $608.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

