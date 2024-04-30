Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Sprott Trading Up 1.0 %
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sprott will post 2.9233596 EPS for the current year.
Sprott Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.336 per share. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
