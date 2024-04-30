Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Greenlight Capital Re

In other news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 9,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $108,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

GLRE opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $143.01 million for the quarter.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

