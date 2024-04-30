Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 290.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth $527,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 0.0 %

NX stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $239.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $115,574.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

