Signaturefd LLC Buys 309 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 623,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average of $60.25. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

