Strs Ohio Invests $257,000 in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,620,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,620,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,305 shares of company stock worth $193,098. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of -0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMLX shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

