Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Golar LNG Trading Down 0.6 %

Golar LNG stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.85 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 15.68%. Analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -232.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,506,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,854,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 965,932 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $23,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

