QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Up 36.1% in April

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the March 31st total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on QCR
Insider Buying and Selling at QCR
Institutional Trading of QCR
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,912,000 after buying an additional 685,471 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 107,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 286,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $1,734,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QCR by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
QCR Stock Performance
QCRH stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. QCR has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $62.94.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $141.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QCR will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QCR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 3.58%.
QCR Company Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QCR
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.