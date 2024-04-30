QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Up 36.1% in April

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the March 31st total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

Institutional Trading of QCR

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,912,000 after buying an additional 685,471 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 107,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 286,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $1,734,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QCR by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Performance

QCRH stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. QCR has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $141.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QCR will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 3.58%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

