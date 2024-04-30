Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,463.2% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

