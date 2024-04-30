Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BOXL stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boxlight will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

