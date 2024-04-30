Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Up 29.2% in April

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ENX opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $10.07.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
