Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 69,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.02. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

