Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Up 36.3% in April

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,394,800 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 1,023,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pola Orbis stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. Pola Orbis has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter. Pola Orbis had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.69%.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

