Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $707,000 Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,328 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at $71,649,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $51,012,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 230,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 513,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 478,634 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEL opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

AEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

