Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,000 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TKO stock opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKO. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO Group

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.