Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 6,200 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $134,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.46% and a negative net margin of 37.96%. The firm had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Clark sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $61,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,108 shares of company stock worth $662,605 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

