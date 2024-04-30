Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Expands By 22.7%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

