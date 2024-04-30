Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Decreases By 16.6%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 580,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,841.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of BNTGF stock opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

