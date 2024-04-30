Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 220.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LXRX

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.54% and a negative net margin of 14,573.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.