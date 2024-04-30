Short Interest in Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Rises By 23.8%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 342.5 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

SNMSF stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. Spin Master has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $28.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.72%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

