Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,816 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,305,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $62.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

