Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 29,947 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,947 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,763 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14,134.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,641,000 after purchasing an additional 312,509 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,127,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,123,000 after purchasing an additional 297,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,203,000 after buying an additional 247,250 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,157,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,213,000 after buying an additional 182,251 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

