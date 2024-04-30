Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

UTHR opened at $238.26 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.80.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $77,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,590 shares of company stock worth $33,086,361 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

