Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 15,314 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,314 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 315.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $41.36.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.30 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

