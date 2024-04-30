Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,187 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $6,722,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 9,008.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $74.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.70.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 210.66% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTAI. Benchmark lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

