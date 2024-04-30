Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Celestica were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth $67,832,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 39,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLS stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 2.22.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celestica from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

