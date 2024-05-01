1,952 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOG. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 917.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 603,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 47.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,955,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 4,224.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 311,690 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 43.9% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 56.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 108,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HOG stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

