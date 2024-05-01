Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,313 Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 319,229 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0766 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

