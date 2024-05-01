Headlands Technologies LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1,068.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,800 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.