Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEAM. Citigroup cut their target price on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $172.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of -273.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.71 and a 200 day moving average of $206.41. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total value of $1,726,077.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,138,788.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total value of $1,726,077.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,138,788.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 872 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $185,622.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,465.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,450 shares of company stock worth $60,491,996. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

