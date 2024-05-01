New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Enstar Group worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 101,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,959,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGR opened at $290.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.92. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $225.81 and a 1 year high of $312.55.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 78.24% and a return on equity of 24.87%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

