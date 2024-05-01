New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.53 Million Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,757 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of New York Community Bancorp worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 312,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

