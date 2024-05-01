Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 411 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,768 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 91,911 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000.

Shares of COLL opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.03. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

