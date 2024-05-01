Choreo LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after buying an additional 186,705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,802,000 after buying an additional 114,649 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,431,000 after buying an additional 100,204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,580,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 79,958 shares during the last quarter.

MGV opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $119.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

