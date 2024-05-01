Mather Group LLC. Buys 137 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $120.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.77 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

