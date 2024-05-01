Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($1.14). The company had revenue of C$16.33 million for the quarter.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

